SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit! - Full Course

Full Course Tunbridge Wells — 26th October, 2016 — Marvelous Europe is excited to announce that the rhythm spin-off to the shapely shinobi series, SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit! – Full Course will release 10th November on Windows PC via Steam

In SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit! – Full Course, the grand rivalry between girls’ academies continues as the shapely shinobi take a break from their usual hand-to-hand, beat-’em-up style combat to face off in an entirely different kind of battle — with delicious results. The shinobi master Hanzō has promised the winner of his first annual “Super Dish Gourmet Cook-Off” a magical scroll that can grant any one wish. Driven by their own desires – or perhaps just idle curiosity – 22 playable buxom babes from Japan’s secret ninja schools have signed up for the tournament, ready to put their reflexes, memory and speed to the test in a cooking competition unlike any other.

Culinary warfare is carried out through an array of rhythm battles in which players tap the correct buttons in time with the beat to rack up combos and determine the size and quality of the resulting dish. After selecting a competitor, players are challenged to create the ultimate Super Dish and unlock a special feast for the eyes. The emphasis is on outrageous humour, tasty food, and plenty of eye candy, so get ready to slice and dice… up some delicious treats while rocking out to some funky beats!

The Windows PC version of the quirky rhythm game, Full Course, includes the base game, the Gessen x Hebijo Expansion, and all previously released downloadable content available in the PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system version.

SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit! – Full Course is not rated by PEGI, USK or ACB. The “PSVita” edition was rated PEGI 16 and USK 16. More information about SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit! – Full Course can be found at: The Windows PC version ofis not rated by PEGI, USK or ACB. The “PSVita” edition was rated PEGI 16 and USK 16. More information aboutcan be found at: www.hanzonationalacademy.com/skba

