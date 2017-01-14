War in the West Beginner's Guide

Scared about the hundreds of counters to move, the deep logistic system to learn, the Air War layer to master? Fear no more! Our friend jonboym has put together a comprehensive list of tutorials covering every aspect of this marvelous wargame! To have an idea of this impressive work, look at the screenshot below, just highlighting a little portion of the List of Content:

To have an idea of this impressive work, look at the screenshot below, just highlighting a little portion of the List of Content.

You have no excuses now to challenge yourself with one of the deepest wargame ever made!

Check the Tutorials here and join the fight with War in the West!

