Sovereignty is released

The 4x fantasy title Sovereignty has finally clawed its way out of the clutches of Early Access into the gaming universe. The game aims to fill a big gap in the market, with its 4X approach, brought to a fantasy world

A palpable tension fills the air of the 35 realms of Sovereignty. After decades of deceptive harmony, Humans, Dwarves, Orks and all of the factions of this vibrant fantasy world are secretly sharpening their weapons in preparation for war. The balance of power is blurred now, and even the strongest clans live under constant fear of seeing invaders rampaging across their frontiers. Most leaders want to be sure of striking first, however, nobody really expects a short and easy war so diplomats are working behind the scenes to form strategic alliances. As a result, the first declaration of war will certainly trigger a domino effect that will affect every single realm…

Assume the leadership of one of the lands of Sovereignty and guide your people to glory and prosperity. The challenges you are going to face are intimately linked with the faction you select and the geography of your location in the world. Whether you want to build a wealthy kingdom or become a famous conqueror, your subjects will expect you to take the right diplomatic and economic decisions. Maybe you covet a unique and precious resource produced from your neighbor? Then send a messenger to negotiate a trade agreement… or your army to seize this key region. Spies, treaties and solid alliances can prove to be better weapons than warfare. Still, recruiting military units, calling powerful heroes and learning new magic spells are always good ideas when other realms become too threatening. And if you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty, you can directly command your troops on the battlefield in the tactical mode!

By wisely combining soft and hard power, you can eventually hope to reign over the whole land. However, In this divided and merciless land, holding onto power is likely to prove harder than seizing it!



slitherine.com/products/524/details/Sovereignty:.Crown.of.Kings

